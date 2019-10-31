Ghana: 'You Have the Unalloyed Support of My Govt' - President Akufo-Addo to New GFA Boss

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the new President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt E.S. Okraku, of the unalloyed support of his government to in the realization of his vision for the growth and development of Ghana football.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "you have to know that, so long as I am in this seat, you will have unalloyed support in the way you want to take Ghana football. It is not right that so many years have passed, and, yet, we have not won the big cups again. We have to go back to the winning ways that used to characterize our football. You have a big task ahead of you."

The President made this known on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, when Mr. Kurt Okraku, in the company of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah, paid a courtesy call on him at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation's presidency.

Describing the new GFA boss as "young, vibrant", he noted that "you have a lot of goodwill, you have to build on it."

Mr. Kurt Okraku, in his remarks, assured President Akufo-Addo of his determination to run Ghana football in an atmosphere that embraces "accountable governance and transparency".

Expressing his support for the new GFA President's vision, the President wished him luck, and urged him to "stay true to your own principles".

He urged him further to "listen to yourself, and make sure that the decisions that you are going make are in consonance with your understanding of what is best for Ghana football. You have the support of my government, and the Minister, and we will give you the necessary encouragement and support."

The President continued, "We are here to help you so that you can also help Ghana football, and bring back the days of the Black Stars as the dominant footballing power on the continent, and one of the dominant powers in world football. It is possible."