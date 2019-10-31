Sudan Revolutionary Front - 'Only Name State Governors Once Peace Is Reached'

Khartoum — The delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) who arrived in Khartoum on Saturday have requested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to postpone the selection process of the state governors and the Legislative Council until peace has been reached.

The delegation of SLM-MM leaders represent the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of armed movements including the SLM-MM) which has decided to intensify communication with its followers and political forces in the country.

Head of the SLM-MM delegation, Juma El Wakeel, Deputy chairman of the movement's Youth and Students Affairs department, said in a press statement after meeting with Hamdok today that the delegation came to Khartoum to support and advance the peace process in the country, and confirmed the end of the war after the fall of the ousted regime of Al Bashir.

Prime Minister Hamdok reiterated the government's keenness to implement its plan to stop the war and complete the peace-building process, stressing the need to eliminate the root causes of war, and the importance of involving women in all peace steps as the most affected segment of the scourge of war.

Justice and Equality Movement

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) called on its dissidents to return to the movement's fold and participate in the process of rebuilding Darfur.

"We call on them to return to the warm bosom of their movement in preparation for moving together to the stage of peace-building," Jibril Ibrahim said in a statement today.

He said that the political realisation and payment of the movement's entitlements are available as never before under the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers.

The rebel leader said that the responsibilities and tasks of the movement during the post-war phase require everyone's input.

The most crucial of these tasks is to heal the wounds and comfort the bereaved families, to contribute to the voluntary repatriation of displaced persons and refugees to their areas and to participate in the reconstruction of the war-damaged and in the final security arrangements, Ibrahim said.

Civilian governors

On October 9, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) announced that civilian state governors will be named this month, explaining that the government is working silently to remove all figures of the former regime at the level of ministries and states. However the FFC admonished the government for not announcing the steps it has taken in this regard.

As reported by Radio Dabanga in September, Sudan's acting (military) state governors have demanded to be relieved by civilian governors of the states. They pointed out that the constitutional vacuum in the states was not in their favour. They stressed during a meeting at the Federal Government Court headed by Dr Yousef Adam El Dei, Minister of Federal Government, that it is time to choose the governors of states from civilians after the formation of the transitional government.