Cameroon/Lesotho: Cameroon Versus Lesotho Tomorrow

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play against Lesotho tomorrow September 18, 2016 in their third game at the ongoing COSAFA Women's Championships in South Africa. Cameroon is at the second position in Group B with three points while Zambia is leading the group with six points after two wins.
