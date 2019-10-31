South Africa: Hawks Arrest Man At Dagga, Magic Mushroom Lab in Cape Town

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after the Hawks uncovered an illicit dagga and magic mushrooms manufacturing facility in Three Fountains Estate, near Atlantis, Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said their Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), together with Crime Intelligence and Metro Police, uncovered the illicit drug facility.

"A multidisciplinary team swiftly responded to information and conducted an intelligence driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. Consequently, a 47-year-old old suspect was arrested following a search and seizure that uncovered a hydroponic dagga lab and massive production of magic mushroom drug, all with a combined value of R1m.

"The suspect is expected to face a charge of drug dealing in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Nkwalase said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.