Somalia: Ex President Sharif Sheikh Elected Opposition Coalition Leader

31 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A coalition of political parties under the Forum for National Parties (FNP) has elected former president Sheikh Sharif Ahmed as its chairman heralding a new political direction as the country gears up for elections next year.

The FNP leadership meeting in Mogadishu today settled for President Ahmed to head the new outfit in what is seen as major political alignment ahead of the polls which will culminate in the election of a new president in February 2021.

Parliamentary elections will start as from October when the term of parliament ends.

FNP was formed last month bringing together about 10 political parties among them UPD chaired by former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Himilo chaired by Sheikh Sharif.

Wadajir party leader Abdishakur Abdirahman is said to have opted out of the coalition after his ambitions to lead FNP were halted.

