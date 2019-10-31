Somalia: UNHCR Returns Home 4,800 Somalia Refugees From Yemen

31 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The UN refugee agency said Tuesday more than 4,800 Somali refugees have so far returned home from Yemen since it started an Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) program in 2017.

The UNHCR said 37 organized departures have now taken place from Yemen to Somalia since the ASR program commenced two years ago.

"In the latest departure, a boat carrying 114 Somali refugees left the Port of Aden on Monday and arrived at the Port of Berbera in Somalia today," UNHCR said in a statement.

The program is facilitated by UNHCR in cooperation with humanitarian partners and authorities in Yemen and Somalia.

It said some of the refugees returning home in Monday's ASR movement told the UN agency they were optimistic about a new life in Somalia and were hopeful that they will be able to secure their livelihoods by starting businesses.

A refugee father said he aims to open a small business once home and provide a better life for his four children, including his one-year-old daughter who was the youngest passenger on the boat.

According to the UN refugee agency, Yemen is experiencing prolonged conflict and civilians are facing life-threatening conditions. And the situation for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in the country has deteriorated significantly.

"In addition to the dangers posed by ongoing hostilities many refugees are now encountering increased hardship, lack access to basic services and struggle to cover basic needs and sustain themselves given limited work and economic opportunities," said UNHCR.

It said humanitarian agencies also face significant challenges in ensuring safety, humanitarian assistance and access to essential life-saving services for refugees and asylum-seekers in the country.

According to UNHCR, refugee movements from Somalia to Yemen have been taking place since the 1980s and continued following the outbreak of civil war in Somalia, with many fleeing generalized violence and individualized fear of persecution in addition to the consequences of drought and a lack of livelihood opportunities.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
Refugees
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.