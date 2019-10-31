Somalia: Puntand Seeks to Prosecute MP for Criticizing President Deni's Record

31 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland's Deputy attorney general has moved to strip MP Awil Hassan Daad of his immunity to face libel charges over utterances made against the regional state leader Said Dani.

The Deputy AG Dr. Mohamed Hareed Farah wrote a letter to parliament requesting them to lift the immunity of the MP so that he could be prosecuted in court.

Although MPs enjoy protection from prosecution for utterances made in the floor of the house, the move by the regional state's prosecutors has attracted the anger of many who have termed it as repression.

The charges are related to the question the MP asked during the parliamentary session held on 29th October.

The MP had accused President Deni of incompetence and that he had nothing to show for the time he has been in office.He also argued that Deni and his deputy were having a bad blood between them, which had derailed service delivery and urged both to resign of they cant work together.

But in response, President Deni said he had a good track record, among them regular payments and military training. He walked out in anger after that.

