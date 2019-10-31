South Africa: SAPS Intern Honoured for Trustworthiness By the Provincial Head - Corporate Communication

30 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Luke 16:10 states that "Whoever that can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much."

Intern, Mpho Letebele from Corporate Communications in the Northern Cape was rewarded for his acts of trustworthiness and exemplary behaviour towards a guesthouse in Askham.

He was caught with a surprise and handed an Appreciation Letter by the visibly proud Provincial Head of Corporate Communication, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba on Wednesday 30 October 2019 after a commendation by the guesthouse.

Letebele was part of the SAPS team that attended the testing programme of the Bloodhound LSR jet powered engine vehicle at Hakskeenpan in the Northern Cape earlier in October 2019 where he was also making use of Kameelboomkoelte guesthouse during his stay in Askham.

Following his return in Kimberley, Letebele realised that the money that was supposed to have been deducted from his personal bank account by the guesthouse had not been processed.

His high moral standards and ethical values kicked in and he quickly made a follow-up with the owner of the guesthouse, leading to the new arrangements for the money to be paid to the guesthouse. He personally made the deposit into the bank account of the guesthouse concerned.

He was also commended by the guesthouse itself prior to receiving the letter from Brigadier Ramatseba.

"He noticed in his bank account that the transaction he did at our office when he was paying with our credit card machine did not go through..." Nina Meyer

Those were the words of the highly impressed manager who only had praises for our trustworthy intern.

Shine Mpho shine!

