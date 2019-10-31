South Africa: Strengthening Sexual Offences Prosecutions

Cabinet has approved the submission to Parliament of the Prescription in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill of 2019.

"These proposed amendments will provide the National Prosecution Authority with a wider discretion to institute the prosecution of sexual offences cases that were committed even 20 years earlier," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, the Minister said the amendments rectify Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act 51 of 1977) that was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.

"The Bill provides for the prosecution of people who have committed sexual offences, irrespective of when these offences were committed," Mthembu said.

The Bill also makes amendments to Section 12 of the Prescription Act, 1969 (Act 68 of 1969).

The Act regulates when prescriptions in civil matters begin to run and similar to the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977, it also reflects a limited list of sexual offences.

The Minister was in Cape Town addressing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

National Child Care and Protection Policy (NCCP)

Cabinet approved the National Child Care and Protection Policy (NCCP), which gives effect to the Children Act, 2005 (Act 38 of 2005).

"The approved NCCP strengthens the coordination of the childcare and protection system, and ensures maximum use of current resources for improved services which promote positive development of children.

"The policy further responds to the North Gauteng High Court judgement which instructed the Minister of Social Development to make amendments that strengthen the foster care system," Mthembu said.

Section 28 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 recognises the right of all children to social services and protection from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

National Drug Master Plan (NDMP) 2019-2024

Cabinet has also approved the National Drug Master Plan (NDMP) 2019-2024 and its implementation plan, which outlines strategies to combat the abuse of drugs and substances in South Africa.

"The plan proposes seven strategic goals to combat the abuse of drugs within our communities. It also proposes dealing with the reduction of the demand for drugs, tighter control of drugs intended for therapeutic use, as well as governance, leadership and accountability of the execution of the NDMP," the Minister said.

The NDMP 2019-2024 follows an evaluation of the NDMP 2013-2017.