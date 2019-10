In advance of Jumia's November financial reporting, it's worth revisiting the company's second-quarter results, the downside of which included some negative news beyond losses.

The Africa focused e-commerce company -- with online verticals in 14 countries -- did post second-quarter revenue growth of 58% (≈$43 million) and increased its customer base to 4.8 million from 3.2 million over the same period a year ago.