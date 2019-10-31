Ethiopia: Angola and Ethiopia Initiate Consultations to Revive Cooperation

30 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Ethiopia are preparing to set up, in the next two months, a political consultation platform to update previously established agreements and relaunch bilateral cooperation.

The information comes from a meeting held on Tuesday in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) at which Ambassador Francisco da Cruz was received by the new Director-General for African Affairs of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ketema Haile.

In a statement, the Press Office of the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia said that, for one hour, the interlocutors agreed on the need for meetings, in one capital or another, between authorities of both countries.

According to the document to which ANGOP had access, the periodic meetings aim at expanding cooperation, beyond the aviation sector, and the establishment of legal instruments to support it.

Francisco da Cruz and Ketema Haile were unanimous in considering numerous possibilities for exploitation and mutual investment, for example in the Angolan mining industry, where the Ethiopian side was particularly interested.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

