South Africa: Ntshavheni to Unveil Funding Instruments for SMMEs

31 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to unveil funding instruments that will improve the financing of Small, Medium and Micro-Sized Enterprises (SMME).

"Minister Ntshavheni will on 14 November 2019 announce a package of measures and SMME funding instruments for improved funding of SMMEs," said the Ministry of Small Business Development.

The announcement comes as Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday announced that South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29.1% in the third quarter.

Ntshavheni noted the disheartening unemployment statics.

"She is of the firm view that the tide of unemployment in South Africa can only be turned around by the growth of the SMME sector, which must prioritise women and youth. Key to the growth and sustainability of SMMEs is improved access to funding, which has been a challenge to the majority of businesses," said the Ministry.

According to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) unemployment rose by 0.1% from the second quarter.

