South Africa: Gauteng Education Appeals to Parents to Accept Placement Offers

Gauteng parents who have received an offer of placement for Admissions 2020 have been urged to accept the offer immediately.

Should parents not accept the offer given, it leads to the system being clogged; consequently, restricting the system from releasing further offers of placement to parents still awaiting offers.

"Should parents not accept these offers of placement made to them, same will be forfeited and offered to other parents.

"It must be noted that Placement is a process. When parents accept offers, more offers can be released to others," said Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department has reminded parents who are yet to receive offers of placement that the process to send offers ends on Thursday.

"The department is working tirelessly to finalize the process of issuing offers to the remaining parents. We want to assure all parents that all learners will be placed accordingly.

"We are indebted to all parents who accepted their offers and appreciate the patience of those awaiting offers of placement to be made by 31 October 2019," said the MEC.

Parents who do not have access to the internet, may visit the school or district office where they will be assisted to accept offers.

"We wish to reiterate that parents who have already received offers of placement must accept before it is forfeited.

"It is important to remember that the Admission Regulations criteria and capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners ultimately admitted to a school," said the MEC.

According to Lesufi, all district admission coordinators have been summoned to a central location so that they can resolve all outstanding placements.

"Furthermore, we have urged our officials to diligently attend to each parent and not take them from pillar to post," he said.