Ghana: President to Tour Volta Region

31 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, November 4, 2019, resume his national tours with a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

The tour, which will kick start from Ho Central, will see the President holding a meeting with the Regional Security Council before proceeding to Adaklu and Akatsi to inspect infrastructure projects.

Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday at the Wednesday edition of the Minister's Briefing, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the tour would offer the President, the opportunity to interact with citizens, stakeholders and opinion leaders.

It would also enable him to inspect ongoing development projects and also cut sod for new projects to commence.

He said while in the region, the President would also attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the Akatsi District Assembly before gracing a durbar of chiefs and people of Aflao.

Mr Nkrumah explained that on Tuesday, November 5, the President would interact with some students and tutors of selected senior high schools (SHS) in Ho and Vakpo as well as inaugurate a school dormitory block at the Vakpo SHS.

He said the President was expected to also pay a visit to the Volta Star Textiles and lay the foundation stone for the railway extension to the region before returning to Accra.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.