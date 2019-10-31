Ghana: President to Tour Volta Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, November 4, 2019, resume his national tours with a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

The tour, which will kick start from Ho Central, will see the President holding a meeting with the Regional Security Council before proceeding to Adaklu and Akatsi to inspect infrastructure projects.

Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday at the Wednesday edition of the Minister's Briefing, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the tour would offer the President, the opportunity to interact with citizens, stakeholders and opinion leaders.

It would also enable him to inspect ongoing development projects and also cut sod for new projects to commence.

He said while in the region, the President would also attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the Akatsi District Assembly before gracing a durbar of chiefs and people of Aflao.

Mr Nkrumah explained that on Tuesday, November 5, the President would interact with some students and tutors of selected senior high schools (SHS) in Ho and Vakpo as well as inaugurate a school dormitory block at the Vakpo SHS.

He said the President was expected to also pay a visit to the Volta Star Textiles and lay the foundation stone for the railway extension to the region before returning to Accra.