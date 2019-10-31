Ghana: Self-Acclaimed Pastor in Court for Allegedly Stealing Gh₵60, 000

A self-acclaimed pastor, Saint John Walker, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with stealing GH₵60, 000.00.

The accused allegedly collected the money from one Maame Dufie, who owed the complainant, Madam Tuffour GH₵100, 000.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared in court few months ago.

Mr Walker together with some police officers went to Maame Dufie under the guise of being sent by Madam Tuffour to collect the money.

Counsel for the accused, Grace Garner, denied that her client stole the money.

She told the court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh that Mr Walker and complainant had been friends for more than two years, and the accused used to run errands for her (Madam Tuffour).

However, during cross examination, Madam Tuffour told the court that Mr Walker knew her house because she used to send him on errands.

When counsel asked whether the complainant operated an account with ECOBANK, she said she could not give details of her bank accounts.

When asked if she ever gave out her Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and PINs to the accused to withdraw money on her behalf, she responded in the negative.

The facts are that, Madam Tuffour lent Maama Dufie an amount of GH₵100,000.00, which Maame Dufie failed to pay.

However, Maame Dufie failed to keep to her promise to repay the money and because of this, the two stopped talking to each other.

The accused took advantage of the situation and went to take a total of GH₵60,000.00 from Maame Dufie.

Later, the complainant sent her son to follow up on the debt only to be told that Madam Dufie had paid GH₵60,000.00 in two instalments to the accused.

Madam Tuffour lodged a complaint with the East Legon police station.

The court adjourned the case to today for continuation.