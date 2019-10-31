Ghana: Ignore Mahama's Call for Credit On Economic Gains-Govt

Government says claims by former President Mahama that he should be credited for the current economic gains must be ignored.

The former President is reported to have stated that his administration is responsible for the growth of the economy and not the current Akufo-Addo government.

He also accused the current government of only reaping from his hard work which he claims is the reason why Ghana's economy is considered as fast growing in Africa.

But addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Mr. Mahama's claims are false.

He said the economic programs and interventions by current Akufo-Addo administration have extensively contributed to the current economic growth appreciated by the Global Community.

"If you look at the breakdown of what the Ghana Statistical Service has provided, Agriculture for example in 2016 was at 2.9% but after the many interventions in the sector and the introduction of 3 clear programs under the NPP administration namely Planting for food and jobs, planting for export and rural development and rearing for food and jobs, Agric in 2018 grew to 4.8%.

Industry under the Mahama administration was 4.3%, and again we were quite clear with our interventions for the energy sector, we said energy was a financial matter not a technical matter. Energy was not available for manufacturing to function. We said we were going to put in place proper financial arrangements to ensure that those we have to service to keep lights on, get the necessary attention and today manufacturing plants are firing up... .in 2018 Industry was at 10.6% due to these clear policies. So how do we give Mr. Mahama credit for these growth" he told reporters.

Mr. Nkrumah further questioned the logic of the former President's argument when the NDC did not make such claims in 2011.

"In 2011 when the Mills Mahama administration chalked economic growth of 14 percent, the NDC never said credit should be given to President Kufour ... ... Then he will by extension be saying we should blame him for the reduction in services in 2018 which he refuses to say in this instance" he told reporters.

The Information Minister said the Former President now the flagbearer of the NDC is only seeking to either criticize the government or take some credit as part of his political enterprise.