Ethiopia: Bureau Breaks Ground On 1.6b Br Headquarters

The Addis Abeba City Transport Bureau launched the construction of its office tower headquarters in Megenagna with a total investment of 1.6 billion Br.

The Transport Bureau complex has three underground and 21 above-ground floors. When completed, the complex will shelter the main offices of three of its subsidiaries: the Addis Abeba Transport Authority, the Drivers-Vehicles Follow Up Authority, which has branch offices in all 10 sub-cities, and the Licensing & Road Traffic Management Agency, which has offices in five sub-cities.

A new technology that indicates when there are electrical and drainage issues in the building makes the complex unique, according to Habtamu Nigussie.

The complex will save the Bureau the expenditure on office rent and will create a conducive working environment, he said.

As the complex harbors the three transport offices at a single premises, it will greatly minimise the bureaucratic delays by cutting the travel time and expense of customers trying to move from one office to the other.

The Addis Abeba City Transport Bureau headquarters will be built in on its own land in Yeka sub-city near Megenagna in an area comprising 5,500Sqm of land.

Obon Voyage Architects and Engineer's Consultant Ltd will consult on the project, while the design was evaluated by Addis Abeba University's Ethiopian Architecture Building and Urban Development Institute.

Zhongyang Construction Group, mainly involved in the development of infrastructure, industrial parks, innovative building materials and real estate is the contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed within two years.

Zhongyang secured the project after winning the bid that was announced by the Transport Bureau two months ago. Seven companies pre-qualified by meeting technical specifications and reached the financial stage after which the company was announced as the lowest bidder.

The project was initiated in June 2018, but it was delayed because of design revision and bid disqualification.

According to the design, the complex is expected to give an appealing look to the city.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 500 citizens and will lead to hiring 600 people after completion.

The funding for the project will be fully covered by the City Administration, and the city's Construction Bureau is managing the project.

Fekadu Gurmessa (PhD), a transport geography lecturer at Addis Abeba University for more than a decade, said, "The importance of having a headquarters for public institutions like the Transport Bureau is unquestionable. But it is not the only pre-condition for good civil service provision. Rather, it is essential to focus on human resource development."

According to Fekadu, a headquarters without skilled manpower cannot achieve its objectives. The Bureau has to strive in investing in human resource development to resolve the urban transport problems of the city, he said.