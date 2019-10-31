Kenya: Cohen Murder Case - Sarah Wairimu Decries Wardrobe Woes

31 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho on Wednesday made an application to be allowed to use her car which is being held by police as exhibit in her trial over the murder of her husband Tob Cohen.

Further, Ms Kamotho, through her lawyer Philip Murgor, said she needs to access her home in Kitisuru to get her clothing, shoes and other "accessories".

She said life has become expensive because she is forced to buy new clothes and hire taxis to move around.

She claimed that the car had not been mentioned in the investigations.

The application was, however, opposed by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki who said the vehicle would be used as an exhibit during the trial.

She said the prosecution will demonstrate that the car was used during the fateful night in which Cohen disappeared.

Further, the prosecutor said, the house was a crime scene and the police were yet to complete investigations.

Justice Stella Mutuku, however, directed Mr Murgor to file a formal application, stating the items she would want to retrieve from her matrimonial home.

The judge said that her ruling last month barring her from access without authorisation and with investigators escorting her was clear.

INVENTORY

At the same time, Mr Murgor said her keys to the house were taken away by police from the caretaker identified as Carole Wambui, without a formal handover and an inventory of the entire household.

"We want a visit to the house at the earliest opportunity so that they can take an inventory of the items," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

