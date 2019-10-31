Kenya: Silverstone Airline Explains Recent String of Flight Mishaps

Silverstone Airline has explained the cause of the three accident that involved their planes in October.

The most recent one occurred on Monday when their aircraft Dash 8-300 registration 5y- BWG made an emergency landing at Eldoret International Airport after it lost the number 3-wheel assembly during take-off from Lodwar.

"Based on preliminary inspection, the likely root cause was established to be bearing failure," read their statement.

They added that the aircraft was inspected, certified and released back to service in accordance with Aircraft Maintenance Manual.

The airline also noted there was another Fokker aircraft that had a ramp incident at the Wilson Airport on Sunday involving Fokker 50 registration 5Y-SMT.

The aircraft clipped a beech-craft King Air 200 registration as 5Y-SSB registered to East African Safari Air Express Limited.

"Our aircraft was taxing for engine runs. The aircraft was not taking off for a flight as widely reported but was going for a routine engine ground runs for purposes of maintenance," the airline said.

"Wilson Airport ramp is congested with active and disabled aircraft. This incident was reported to the relevant authorities and our insurers are in contact with the insurers of the affected airline," the airline added.

CRASHED

On the first incident this month a Silverstone plane that was leaving Nairobi for Lamu skidded off the runway and crashed at Wilson Airport.

The plane had 50 passengers during the early morning incident, 9 of whom sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary committee on Transport and Public summoned Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to appear on Friday to shed light on the level of regulatory compliance of local airlines.

The committee also invited Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, and his Principal Secretary, Esther Koimett, to explain the status, safety, approved manuals and procedures of all operating commercial airlines in the country.

Aircraft Accident Investigations Directorate which carries out investigation into air accidents is housed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.