Ghana: 22 Graduate From University College of Agric and Environmental Studies

Bunso — Twenty-two students graduated from the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies (UCAES) at Bunso in the Eastern Region at its congregation held here last Saturday.

The graduates made up of six females, were presented with certificates in Sustainable Agriculture and Management.

Fifty-three new students were also offered admission to pursue Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sustainable Agriculture and BSc in Waste Management.

The University College, a brain child of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, was set up in 2011 by the Okyeman Council to especially preserve the environment and also address shortfalls in food production.

The Rector, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, in an address, said that approximately 200 students had passed out, some of whom were pursuing graduate courses in China and in the Royal Netherlands.

Others, he stated, had been engaged by other organisations in Ghana, adding that the University College was linking up with other companies such as Olam Ghana Limited, to assist students in livestock and food crop production.

Dr Yeboah expressed his appreciation to the Okyenhene, for his support to the UCAES.

Mr Steven Nuama, an alumnus working with the Jospong Group of Companies, challenged the outgoing students to find solutions to the country's agricultural programmes.

On his part, Mr David Nii Danso Otto, who was adjudged the overall best student was thankful to the college for assisting them with skills not only to solve the country's environmental and food problems but also to earn a living.