Ghana: Veteran Journalists Eulogises Late GBK

Veteran journalists from all over the country yesterday thronged the Ghana International Press Center (GIPC) in Accra to sign a book of condolence for the late Mr Gilbert Banquo Kwame Owusu, popularly known as GBK, a former Editor of the Christian Messager and Presbyterian newspapers.

They included, Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr Affail Monney, President GJA, Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, former NMC Chairman, Mr David Agbenu, Editor of Ghanaian Times, and Mr Emmanuel Gyamfi-Boaten, Editor of the Christian Messenger, among others.

Signing the book, Mr Ayeboafo said: "GBK you have lived a life worth living. You are an inspiration to generations of journalists as the whole professionalism is about even when you were provoked, you were civil in your interactions. You will forever be in our hearts and minds. Ghanaian journalism has lost an icon, role model and professional."

Mr Monney for his part said: "The Ghanaian media community and the general public have lost a professional gem and one of the greatest journalists and editors in our history. He was a symbol brotherly love inestimable, sacrifice, magnetic personality, extravagant generosity, wise counsel and tough steak with which he fought for press freedom and constitutional democracy."

Mr Blay-Amihere wrote: "Ghana, the Church and your chosen profession-Journalism and the world will surely miss you for a life of dedication and service to humanity.

Mr Agbenu stated that: "It is a sad end. I encountered and learnt under your feet. I can not imagine you are gone. The consolation is that, we will meet again and hope God Almighty gives you a peaceful place to rest."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing journalists at the programme, Mr Boadu-Ayeboafo urged journalists to be civil and serve the country and its people well.

He said journalists should endeavour to be professional in their work and emulate the works of the late GBK.

Mr Monney said GBK was a symbol of peace, love and was ready to share what he had, adding that, "the late writer advanced the cause of press freedom during his time and stood for the nation, even in death we extol his legacy."

The late veteran journalist with experience of 45 years died on October 26, 2019, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra at the age of 80.

He edited both the Christian Messenger and the Presbyterian newspapers for 34 years, following his retirement in 2000.

Mr Owusu before his demise was also a founding member of Private Newspapers Publishers Association Ghana,(PRINPAG), Ghana's Co-ordinator for Free Africa Foundation and Director of Global Cheetah Palm Oil Company Limited, Ghana.