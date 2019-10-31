Ghana: Newmont Goldcorp Trains Unemployed Youth in Mining Operations

Newmont Goldcorp's Akyem mine has held a graduation ceremony at New Abirem for the fourth batch of trainees of the company's Learnership Training Programme.

Eighteen youth from the Akyem mine's host communities underwent training in Mine and Process Operations over a one-year period.

The Learnership Training Programme is a human development initiative aimed at providing unemployed youth in the Akyem mine communities with technical skills to expand their career options.

The programme began in November 2015, with 76 community youth trained so far.

"Newmont Goldcorp Ghana recognises capacity building as an effective avenue for developing talents to strengthen local economies," Dr Osenkor Gogo, Acting Communications and External Relations Manager of the Akyem mine, stated.

"We believe that to create a sustainable future, we must invest in our people. In partnership with our stakeholders, the Akyem mine will continue to prioritise skills development to create value for our communities and improve the lives of the youth," he said.

Dr Gogo also added that the company invested $7,200 in each trainee and that the company spent $129,000 on this year's graduates.

Nana Kwasi Amo Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem, who chaired the function, commended Newmont Goldcorp Ghana's efforts to reduce youth unemployment in its host communities.

"Since the mine began operations, the company has implemented several capacity building programmes to reduce youth unemployment, including the Learnership Training Programme," he said.

He said "After the training, our youth are more competitive on the job market and some have gone on to gain employment with Newmont Goldcorp Ghana and other companies in the mining industry. This is a laudable programme and I believe a lot more can be achieved through further collaboration."

The Learnership Training Programme is one of the Akyem mine's social responsibility efforts to promote local economic development.

It is also in line with the company's strategy of contributing to the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal of promoting decent work and economic growth for all by 2030.