Ghana: Work Hard to Restore Image, Dignity of GFA - President

31 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday urged the new president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, to work hard to restore the image and dignity of the association.

He said Mr. Okraku's election to the high office of the football association demonstrated the good will he currently enjoyed in the industry and entreated him to capitalise on that to give local football a new face.

President Akufo-Addo said this when Mr. Okraku led a delegation from the GFA to call on him at the Jubilee House yesterday.

While commending him for his election, President Akufo-Addo urged him to be guided by principles of good governance, transparency and accountability

Although the task ahead of the new FA boss was daunting, he said Mr. Okraku would be successful if he stayed true to his principles and took decisions he knew would be in the best interest of football.

President Akufo-Addo said he had been distressed with allegations of corruption in football but was optimistic that the new journey would be a new F.A would help restore public confidence in local football.

He said the allegations of corruption necessitated the establishment of the normalisation committee to help make a smooth transition from the old administration to a new one.

"The committee was just a transitional arrangement to pave the way for a new GFA executive to be in place," he said and wished Mr. Okraku and the new F.A the best of luck

Mr. Okraku, on his part, expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity the industry players had given him to serve the country

He said the management of football in Ghana was not the work of the F.A alone and indicated that the association would need the support of the government in many areas.

He said the big lessons from the mistakes of the old administration had been well learnt, and promised to be transparent, accountable and operate with good internal audit systems.

Mr. Okraku announced plans to establish a compliance department in the F.A to help reposition local football so that corporate Ghana and Ghanaians in general would love the sports again.

