Ghana: Takoradi Technical University Admits More Than 5,160 Fresh Students

Takoradi — More than 5,160 students have been admitted into the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) to pursue various programmes out of a total of 7,886 applications received.

These included Non-Tertiary, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology.

The Vice Chancellor of TTU, Prof. John Frank Eshun disclosed these figures at the Fourth Matriculation of TTU on Saturday.

He said male students were 65 per cent while the female students were 35 per cent.

He said admissions to Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) Programmes constituted 72 per cent whilst other programmes took 28 per cent creating a clear impression that TTU was committed to operating within its mandate.

Professor Eshun told the fresh students that the TTU academic programmes were of high quality geared towards the labour market.

He said the programmes were very competitive and industry driven from Engineering, Science, Technology and Business adding "your duty is to pass your examination and attain what you have come here for".

Professor Eshun told the students to study hard and since jobs were very difficult to come by they must prepare to create their own jobs and employ others after you have adequately acquired the knowledge TTU gave you.

He appealed to the students to bear with management to find solution to inadequate lecture halls and hostels accommodation. He added that when the Oduro Block was finally completed there would be enough lecture halls to cater for all students.

The Vice Chancellor told the students not to waste their energy in useless ventures but to apply them to the aim they came to TTU for so as to discover for themselves an educational balance. He advised them never to allow someone to influence them negatively leading to truncating their continuous stay at TTU.

He said life was not a rehearsal and so they should not learn safety by accident and never to engage in risky behaviour but endeavour to make the most of the time they have because time was not readily available.

The TTU Vice Chancellor urged individuals to be elected into leadership position to show humility and sacrifice adding that leadership at any level accorded them the opportunity to serve others and those leaders must be solution providers rather than negative critics.