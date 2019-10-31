Ghana: Frank Dumevi Donates Exercise Books to Afadzato Basic Schools

Mr Frank Kudzo Dumevi, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Presbyterian Hospital in New York, has presented 3000 Note 3 exercise books to pupils of the seven basic schools in Ve- Koloenu and Dafor of the Afadzato District in the Volta Region.

He also presented 40 kettles (buttas) and 40 Tasbeeh (Islamic rosaries) to the Islam community.

Mr Dumevi, a native of Ve-Koloenu, but now an American citizen visits his home town every year to spend his leave and everytime he comes home, he brings a present which he has extended to local hospitals as well.

The exercise books, butas and tasbeehs, all worth GH¢9,000.00 were presented to the chiefs for onward presentation to the beneficiaries.

Receiving the items, Togbe Klo VI of Koloenu thanked the donor for the gifts.