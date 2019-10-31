Ghana: Frank Dumevi Donates Exercise Books to Afadzato Basic Schools

31 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kush Agudetse And Ve- Koloenu

Mr Frank Kudzo Dumevi, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Presbyterian Hospital in New York, has presented 3000 Note 3 exercise books to pupils of the seven basic schools in Ve- Koloenu and Dafor of the Afadzato District in the Volta Region.

He also presented 40 kettles (buttas) and 40 Tasbeeh (Islamic rosaries) to the Islam community.

Mr Dumevi, a native of Ve-Koloenu, but now an American citizen visits his home town every year to spend his leave and everytime he comes home, he brings a present which he has extended to local hospitals as well.

The exercise books, butas and tasbeehs, all worth GH¢9,000.00 were presented to the chiefs for onward presentation to the beneficiaries.

Receiving the items, Togbe Klo VI of Koloenu thanked the donor for the gifts.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Books
West Africa
Entertainment
Education
Ghana
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.