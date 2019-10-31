Ghana: CJ Swears in New Judges, Magistrates

31 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Twenty-four circuit court judges and nine magistrates were sworn-in yesterday, with the Chief Justice (CJ), Ms Sophia Akuffo, calling on them to discharge their duties with integrity.

She noted that judges and magistrates play important role in promoting a just and fair society, thus, the need to serve as neutral umpires in justice delivery.

Mrs Akuffo gave the advise while administering the oath of allegiance, judicial oath and oath of secrecy to the judges and magistrates, in Accra.

She asked them to adhere to the code of conduct of their profession at all times, to build public confidence among court users and members of the public.

The CJ urged them to deliver justice with fidelity, so that they would be appreciated by both the victor and loser.

The delivery of quality justice, she said, required that judges and magistrates served in a congenial environment, and asked the Judicial Service to ensure that their staff worked in a healthy environment.

The new judges were Ms Arit Nsemoh, Paul Isaac Addoo, Abass Abubakar Adams, Samuel Djane Kotey, Afia Owusua Appiah, Susana Eduful, Felix Datsomor and Agnes Opoku-Barnier.

Others were Franklin Titus Glover, Stephen Kumi, Jonathan Desmond Nunoo, Abdul -Razak Musah, and Bertha Aniagyei, Naa Amerley Akowuah, Sedinam Awo Balokah and Ellen Ofei-Ayeh.

The rest are Efua Gyetowah Edissin, Gloria Araba Eshun, Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu, Edward Twum, Winnie Amoatey-Owusu, Enid Marful-Sau and Christina Cann.

The magistrates were Bianca Adwoa Osei-Sarfo, Rosemary Edith Hayford, Ruby Ntri Opoku, Nancy Aku Adade, Araba Nunoo, Clements Naatier Sambo, Juliana Shormeh Mensah, Akua Adu Boahene and Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansah.

Mr Anthony Forson Jnr, the National president of Ghana Bar Association, reiterated the commitment of the association towards the delivery of justice.

He asked the Judicial Council to crack the whip on judges and magistrates who misconduct themselves.

