Ghana: NPP Treasurer Shot Dead

The constituency treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Takoradi in the Western Region, Mark Ofori, has been shot dead.

According to reports, he was shot in his house at Fijai, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region by some unknown assailants, Wednesday dawn.

The assailants, residents said, took nothing from the house but went straight to Mr Ofori's room and took his life while his elder brother also sustained gunshot wounds.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue in the Western Region.

In a bizarre circumstance, the security guard of the Western Regional Minister's in-law was also shot today.

The police are yet to make any arrest.

Many party members, sympathisers, family and friends converged at the party office and his house to mourn him as many were spotted wailing uncontrollably.

The development has thrown the party into a state of shock, grief, dismay and mourning as various social media platforms had been awashed with condolences to the NPP and his relatives. -myjoyonline.com