Kenya: Three Killed By Floods As Heavy Rains Pound Coast Region

31 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika and Winnie Atieno

Three people have died in Taita Taveta County following heavy rains which continue to pound several parts of the Coast region.

In Voi Sub-County, one person is believed to have died after he was swept away by floods following heavy rains in the area.

The body of the middle-aged man was discovered along the Voi River on Tuesday.

CROSSING RIVER

The man, who was a trader at the Voi market, is suspected to have to have tried crossing the river on Saturday night while returning home from work.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

The body was taken to Moi County Referral Hospital mortuary in Voi.

At the same time, a boy drowned while swimming in a water pan in Kamtonga village in Mwatate Sub-County.

PUPIL DIES

Mwatate Sub-County Police Commander Monica Kimani said the Class Seven pupil, together with two other children, had taken their cows to drink water when the incident happened.

"Together with local divers, we managed to retrieve the body of the child. Parents should take care of their children especially during the rainy season," she said.

In Taveta Sub-County, a nine-year-old died after he was swept away by floods in Njoro.

The boy was pronounced dead at Taveta Sub-County Hospital where he was rushed by residents after being rescued from the raging waters.

The area has been experiencing frequent flooding due to heavy rains in neighbouring Tanzania.

FLASH FLOODS

In Mombasa, rains have been pounding with sunny intervals as the County Director of Meteorology Edward Ngure warned of flash floods that might occur in low-lying areas.

"Areas with clogged drainage, with unfilled and abandoned quarries can experience flooding. Mombasa County reported 106mm of rainfall. For the coming week from October 28t to Sunday November 3, 2019, the weather in the county will have heavy morning showers and thunderstorms," said the weatherman.

STRONG WINDS

The heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds off shore which may result in storm surges in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Ngure warned fishermen, beachgoers and players in the marine industry to be on high alert.

This comes barely a week after three people drowned after their canoe capsized at the Marimani-Maunguja-Indian Ocean stretch in Mwakirunge Ward last Friday in Mombasa.

Governor Hassan Joho urged Mombasa residents to exercise extreme caution as the heavy rains continue pounding the area.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.