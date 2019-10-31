Zimbabwe: Masakadza Appointed ZC Director of Cricket

31 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)'s director of cricket, a newly created role designed to transform the game both on and off the field.

The 36-year-old former Zimbabwe captain will be responsible for defining policy, strategy and programmes of "best practice" throughout all aspects of the ZC cricket pathway.

He will be accountable for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff within the cricket affairs department.

The director of cricket will also ensure that coaches and captains provide effective leadership to the national teams.

Masakadza, who retired from international cricket last month, will officially begin his new role on 1 November 2019.

The decision to appoint a director of cricket was made by the ZC Board, which at its last meeting in August passed a resolution to restructure the organisation's management.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was pleased that Masakadza had accepted the offer to take up the position.

"This is a key appointment that clearly indicates our desire to strengthen our cricket across all levels while also improving the game administratively," Mukuhlani said.

"We are therefore excited about Hamilton taking up the role, which will see him bringing a fresh perspective to the administration of cricket and helping us to shape the future of our game.

"I have no doubt that his incredible passion for Zimbabwe cricket, massive knowledge of our game and the wealth of experience that he gained from playing at the highest level will help transform ZC and see him becoming a respected leader in the sport."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.