Zimbabwe: Masakadza Appointed ZC Director of Cricket

Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)'s director of cricket, a newly created role designed to transform the game both on and off the field.

The 36-year-old former Zimbabwe captain will be responsible for defining policy, strategy and programmes of "best practice" throughout all aspects of the ZC cricket pathway.

He will be accountable for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff within the cricket affairs department.

The director of cricket will also ensure that coaches and captains provide effective leadership to the national teams.

Masakadza, who retired from international cricket last month, will officially begin his new role on 1 November 2019.

The decision to appoint a director of cricket was made by the ZC Board, which at its last meeting in August passed a resolution to restructure the organisation's management.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was pleased that Masakadza had accepted the offer to take up the position.

"This is a key appointment that clearly indicates our desire to strengthen our cricket across all levels while also improving the game administratively," Mukuhlani said.

"We are therefore excited about Hamilton taking up the role, which will see him bringing a fresh perspective to the administration of cricket and helping us to shape the future of our game.

"I have no doubt that his incredible passion for Zimbabwe cricket, massive knowledge of our game and the wealth of experience that he gained from playing at the highest level will help transform ZC and see him becoming a respected leader in the sport."