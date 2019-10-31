South Africa: Violence-Wracked KwaZulu-Natal Gets Permanent DPP

31 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The province has been plagued by ongoing political assassinations of mostly ANC members in a deadly tussle for power and control of resources, and the director of public prosecutions will have her work cut out for her.

Advocate Elaine Zungu, acting director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KZN since May 2019, will take up a permanent position in the corruption-ridden and violence-torn province from 1 November.

Zungu's permanent appointment, announced by President Cyril Ramphosa on 30 October 2019, has been described by those who have dealt with her as "an excellent choice".

The Presidency said the appointment of Zungu was made "towards the fulfilment of the president's commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system as part of the national priority of the fight against crime and corruption".

One of the high-profile political cases Zungu's office will deal with is the R208- million fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering case facing former ANC eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 11 others.

In August, one of the lead investigators in the Gumede matter survived an attempted assassination in Johannesburg.

The province, too, has been plagued by ongoing political assassinations of mostly ANC members in a deadly tussle for power and control of resources....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

