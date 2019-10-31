South Africa: Cheetahs' Swanepoel Slapped With Three Match Ban

Cape Town — Cheetahs midfielder Dries Swanepoel has been given a three match ban following his red card against Connacht in their PRO14 match in Galway last Saturday.

Swanepoel was given a red card when his attempted clear-out at a ruck connected with the head of the opposing player and was given his marching orders by referee Ben Whitehouse.

Swanepoel was charged under Law 9.11 - Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.

The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Roddy Dunlop QC (Scotland) and it was accepted that the player's actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed to be a mid-range offence which carries a six week suspension.

Swanepoel's immediate acceptance of culpability, his previous clean disciplinary record and remorse shown warranted application of 50 percent mitigation which reduced his ban to three weeks (matches).

Swanepoel is free to resume playing from midnight on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

The Cheetahs are due to play Llanelli Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (17:00 SA time), followed by a match against the Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park the following Saturday (19:15 SA time).

Swanepoel will also miss the Cheetahs' clash against the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium on Saturday, November 30 (19:35 SA time).

Source: Sport24