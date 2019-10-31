Uganda: Police Target Journalists Covering Makerere Strike

31 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Wadero

Journalists deployed to cover Makerere University student protests against the 15 per cent tuition increment are nursing injuries after police yesterday fired tear gas at them.

Mr Alex Esagala, a photojournalist with Daily Monitor, clad in fully branded jacket showing he is a media person, was injured on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road after police fired two teargas canisters at him.

"It was while I was composing to take shots of the students demonstrating that the gas canister exploded between my legs," he said.

Mr Geoffrey Twesigye, a photographer with NTV Uganda, was not spared either. The two were taken to hospital where they were still receiving treatment by press time.

Mr Lawrence Kitata of Vision Group, who had been arrested on Tuesday and detained at Makerere University Police Post also suffered the same tale.

The police violence forced the press to flee to safety. They reconvened at Kann Hostel near Makerere to cover the student arrests.

One police officer dressed in their Field Force Unit uniform ordered the journalists to leave immediately saying their time at the scene was over.

The National Coordinator of Human Rights Network for Journalists, Mr Robert Ssempala, condemned the police brutality. "The police is failing in its mandate..," Mr Ssempala said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango instead blamed the journalists for being distant from police and getting caught up in the tear gas fire.

"We always advise journalists that in this kind of operation they should move near us because teargas does not discriminate," Mr Onyango said.

He promised to inquire into the circumstances under which the journalists were brutalised.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.