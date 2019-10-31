Namibia: Sibbinda Receives Cash Grants for Drought Relief

31 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A TOTAL of 1 211 community members from Sibbinda constituency will benefit from the Namibia Red Cross Society cash transfer programme launched on Tuesday in the Zambezi region.

Through the Namibian Red Cross Society (NRCS) cash transfer, the organisation will be assisting small-scale farmers affected by the drought in Sibbinda constituency through cash grants and seed vouchers.

Each household is expected to get an amount of N$1 000 for a period of four months.

NRCS regional board chairperson Innocent Mahoto who spoke at the launch, noted that to reduce the threats of drought, they had partnered with the Spanish Red Cross and German Red Cross societies to create and implement a cash transfer programme to support about 800 households for four months.

"Although cash as a modality is not largely accepted as a standard response option for the Namibian government, it was agreed that the cash transfer programme should be run on a trial basis. The beneficiaries of this cash transfer programme are mostly single-headed households who did not benefit from any other drought response programmes.

"The project is aimed at improving the livelihoods of those affected by providing drought-resistant seeds and training for conservation farming practices," he said.

Mahoto further urged the government and the private sector to use this platform to consider cash transfer as an option in the emergency response.

Zambezi regional governor's special adviser, Ignatius Nkunga, said the programme aims to address hunger in rural households who are exposed to the immediate risk of starvation and undernourishment.

"As you may know, there is a devastating drought that is gripping many parts of the country. As a result in May this year, president Hage Geingob declared drought as a state of emergency. Therefore agencies like the Red Cross Society of Namibia and partners have come on board to support the affected communities through their cash transfer programme.

"The success of this cash transfer programme can already be seen by the secondary impact it has on the villages because the money [is spent] at the village shops and vendors, thus improving those local economies," he said.

Nkunga urged those who are able to complement the government's drought relief efforts to assist vulnerable people where they can.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.