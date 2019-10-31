Cameroon: Douala III - Ayissi Mvogo Laurent Victor to Curb Banditry

He was installed on Monday October 28, with a firm commitment to ensure peace and order.

The new Divisional Officer-DO of Douala III subdivision has been installed into his function. 41-year-old Ayissi Mvogo Laurent Victor was installed with firm instructions to maintain peace and order in the Sub division. The installation ceremony that took place on Monday October 28 gave the population the opportunity through their mayor to highlight some of their challenges. Mayor Job Theophile Kwapnang of Douala III municipality did not minced words when he revealed that youth unemployment has given rise to banditry in the sub division. He added that over 80% of the population is made up of subsistence farmers. Bad roads, lack of portable water, proliferation of drinking spots amongst others make life difficult for the population. Mayor Job Theophile Kwapnang said Douala III is made up of 19 villages that depend mostly on their farm produce for survival. On his part the Senior Divisional Officer- SDO for Wouri Mboutou Benjamin, urged the New DO to put up a strong fight against banditry and un-civic behavior. He cautioned him not to be taken hostage by an individual or a group of individuals. The SDO told him to be ready to handle files of land disputes which is common in the Douala III subdivision. He equally advised him to treat the Internally Displaced Persons-IDP within his municipality with care adding that he should always give a listening hear to their worries and ensure that they are comfortable within the municipality. The new DO of Douala III, 41 year old Ayissi Mvogo Laurent Victor takes over at a time when the rate of road accident within the sub division is high. He therefore has the challenge to bring sanity to the Douala III sub Division.