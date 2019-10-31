Cameroon: Olympism - Government Commends Kalkaba Malboum

31 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education granted an audience to a delegation from the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon yesterday October 30, 2019.

After receiving the ANOC Order of Merit Award in Qatar on October 17, 2019 and celebrated for his contribution in sports both at the national and international levels, it is time for the government of Cameroon to show appreciation to the great sportsman. It is in this light that the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, granted audience to a delegation from the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon (CNOSC) led by its President, Kalkaba Malboum yesterday, October 30, 2019 in Yaounde. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi described Kalkaba Malboum as one of the Cameroonian personalities who are well known and more experienced in the domain of international sports administration. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi expressed joy with the presentation of the ANOC Order of Merit Award to the government by Kalkaba Malboum. He said Kalkaba Malboum is a major actor in national, continental and world sports for several years. The Minister on behalf of the government of Cameroon, the staff of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the entire sports movement, congratulated Kalkaba Malboum for his award which, according to him, is of high international recognition. He called on Kalkaba Malboum to continue to lift the flame of the Cameroon sports movement high in the international scene. On his part, Kalkaba Malboum expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the recognition is being handled in Cameroon. He used the occasion to thank the government, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the Head of State for what has been done for him to be recognised at the international level. Kalkaba Malboum said the Olympic movement is promoting the ideal of peace and brotherhood and that he will like to dedicate the award to peace in Cameroon to prepare the future.

