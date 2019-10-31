Cameroon: Landslide in Bafoussam - Victims Recieve Presidential Comfort

Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji on October 29 visited the regional hospital in Bafoussam, transmitting the comfort message of President Paul Biya.

A landslide unfortunately happened in Gouache village, Bafoussam III Subdivision of the West Region at about 10pm on Monday October 28, 2019. Informed by the situation, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya sent Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji with a message of comfort to the victims of the disaster. West Governor, Awa Fonka Augustine had equally upon the instructions of the Head of State dispatched rescue missions to the site. Arriving Bafoussam on October 29, 2019, Minister Atanga Nji accompanied by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes, West Region Governor and a host of other officials visited the regional hospital where together they comforted the 8 survivors admitted at the health facility for intensive health care. Most of the survivors suffered bone fractures and incured bruises. Meanwhile, official information indicates that as at October 30, some 42 deaths have been recorded from the incident, comprising six men, 10 women (four of which were pregnant), 11 boys and 15 girls. 32 of the corpses have already been identified. Visiting the survivors in the hospital, Minister Dodo Ndoke Minister Atanga Nji wished quick recovery to the wounded. "The President of the Republic sends his message of comfort. Do not be afraid, as the Good Lord saved your lives, you will be fine soon. The State will shoulder all your bills, so you do not have to pay anything. The Presidentwill a company you people all the way," he told them. Narrating how the unfortunate incident occurred, 56- year old Takou Victor, a survivor admitted at the hospital together with his three children, said they were sleeping when their house collapsed. "We had gone to bed and were sleeping when the landslide occurred. Our door was blocked. Only God alone knows how we got saved. My four children were admitted here with me but unfortunately my first daughter has died. She did not survive," he said in tears. Amongst the survivors are 11-year old Singhé Junior, 12-year old Foudjou Gestalone Arnel who was dug from the ground and miraculously found alive, three-year Fosso Chadoulin, nine year Christel Nounfor, amongst others. Meanwhile, security measures have already been taken following the esteemed instructions of the Head of State with the population being asked to evacuate the locality. Since the unfortunate incident, rescue missions are on the site to help the population.