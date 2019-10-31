Cameroon: Labour Intensive Investment Programme - Trade Unionists Want Full Implementation

31 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A press conference to this effect took place on October 30 at the International Labour Organisation in Yaounde.

Heads of different worker's trade unions in Cameroon are pleading for the effective use of the Labour Intensive Investment Programme Approach, dubbed HIMO in the country. This was during a press conference on October 30, 2019 at the premises of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Yaounde.

While speaking to journalists, the President of the Cameroon Confederation of Workers Trade Union (CCWTU), Flaubert Moussole, said since the government developed and validated in 2008, the strategy for the promotion of HIMO Approaches in the public investment sector, the initiative is yet to be effective as it is applicable only at 20 per cent. He lamented that an exploitation of the public investment budget for 2017 shows that barely 8 percent of resources was dedicated to activities to be carried out using the Labour-Intensive Programme. Flaubert Moussole said this is due to lack of ownership of the strategy to promote HIMO approaches by Decentralised Territorial Communities (CTD), poor control of local material processing techniques as well as limited numbers of SMEs, able to carry out works following HIMO approaches. Because the problem of youth employment still persists, whereas the country, is full of significant potential of local materials not sufficiently valued, Flaubert Moussole and his peers see the need to design and implement an integrated programme that offers the opportunity to continue promoting HIMO approaches to CTD with the ambition of massively creating jobs to fight against unemployment, particularly for young people with difficulty to enter the labour market and develop infrastructures for poor neighbourhoods through the use of local labour and materials.

The President of the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Cameroon, (CSAC) Jean Marie Ndi, told the press that their advocacy for HIMO oriented works in Cameroon is based on the need for a national implementation of HIMO programmes with support from the ILO mainly on the basis of the following recommendations: promotion of HIMO approaches in infrastructural works, provision of skills in road works in the municipalities, acceleration of the implementation of decentralisation as well as the involvement of workers' organisation in the governance of HIMO projects implementation

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

