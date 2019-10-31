South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Durban Student to Remain Behind Bars Until Bail Hearing

The man accused of murdering Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu has appeared in court, police said on Thursday.

Msizi Mazibuko, 29, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He was allegedly found in possession of a knife believed to be the murder weapon, as well as Ndlovu's cellphone.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Mazibuko was arrested on Monday.

"He appeared at Court 10 and the case was remanded to November 6 for bail consideration."

Ndlovu was stabbed in the head while in a lecture room on the Steve Biko campus on September 9. He succumbed to his injuries on September 21 while in hospital.

There had previously been outcry surrounding a lack of camera footage from the university.

News24 reported that the SRC had called for the immediate termination of the contract between the university and the security company, "due to the fact that the security company has failed to ensure student safety in this university".

The university had said it was in contact with the authorities and Ndlovu's family, trying to answer all queries.

Source: News24