South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Durban Student to Remain Behind Bars Until Bail Hearing

31 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The man accused of murdering Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu has appeared in court, police said on Thursday.

Msizi Mazibuko, 29, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He was allegedly found in possession of a knife believed to be the murder weapon, as well as Ndlovu's cellphone.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Mazibuko was arrested on Monday.

"He appeared at Court 10 and the case was remanded to November 6 for bail consideration."

Ndlovu was stabbed in the head while in a lecture room on the Steve Biko campus on September 9. He succumbed to his injuries on September 21 while in hospital.

There had previously been outcry surrounding a lack of camera footage from the university.

News24 reported that the SRC had called for the immediate termination of the contract between the university and the security company, "due to the fact that the security company has failed to ensure student safety in this university".

The university had said it was in contact with the authorities and Ndlovu's family, trying to answer all queries.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.