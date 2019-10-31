South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Warns the Public Against Fake Facebook Account

press release

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms. Thoko Didiza, would like to warn members of the public against a fake Facebook account with her name and different pictures doing the rounds on social media platforms. Using the Minister's name, the scammers have been asking for exorbitant amounts of money from members of the public.

The Minister would like to strongly advise members of the public to not fall prey to this act of criminality by these faceless people.

The Minister does not have an existing Facebook page.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development