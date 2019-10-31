South Africa: Dominant Lions Down Dolphins At Wanderers

Durban — The Dolphins fell to an innings and 15-run defeat to an impressive Lions team in their 4-Day Franchise Series match at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The Lions had been dominant throughout and the Dolphins were in need of some big scores to try and save the match on the final day as they were still 87 runs adrift with just five second innings wickets in hand.

The final morning seemed to be going according to plan for the visitors as the overnight batsmen Sibz Makhanya and Andile Phehlukwayo negotiated the first period.

However, Makhanya was the first victim after they had added 26 runs in the morning. He was adjudged LBW to Malusi Siboto for a well-played 76.

Seven runs later, Phehlukwayo was dismissed for twelve. The Dolphins were 181 for seven at this stage, still 54 runs away from making the Lions bat again.

Keith Dudgeon and Rob Frylinck put together fifteen before the former was dismissed for thirteen off just eleven balls.

Frylinck stood firm at the other end as he lost Lwandiswa Zuma for five off 44 balls.

The big all-rounder was the last wicket to fall. He was caught behind for 28 and the Dolphins were bowled out for 245.

The two teams will now take a break as the Mzansi Super League takes centre stage with the 4-Day Franchise Series resuming on December 19.

Scores in brief:

1st Innings

Dolphins 235 all out (Marques Ackerman 61)

Lions 495 for eight declared (Keith Dudgeon 4/115)

2nd Innings

Dolphins 245 all out (Marques Ackerman 62 Sibz Makhanya 76)

The Lions won by an innings and 15 runs

- Nick Tatham - Dolphins

Source: Sport24