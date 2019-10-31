South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Briefs Media On Appointment of Provincial Commissioner, 31 Oct

31 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, will hold a press briefing outside the office of the Public Protector before delivering an affidavit to report political interference in the process of appointing a Provincial Commissioner.

This follows SAPS' announcement on 28 October 2019, that the position of the Provincial Commissioner will not be filled but will in fact be re-advertised. Minister Fritz previously condemned this as it points to top-level ANC interference within SAPS and government recruitment processes.

Date: Today, 31 October 2019

Time: 12h00

Venue: 51 Wale Street (Cnr Bree Street), Cape Town, 8001

There will be an opportunity for photographs and interviews.

