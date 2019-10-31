South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Briefs Media On Appointment of Provincial Commissioner, 31 Oct

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, will hold a press briefing outside the office of the Public Protector before delivering an affidavit to report political interference in the process of appointing a Provincial Commissioner.

This follows SAPS' announcement on 28 October 2019, that the position of the Provincial Commissioner will not be filled but will in fact be re-advertised. Minister Fritz previously condemned this as it points to top-level ANC interference within SAPS and government recruitment processes.

Date: Today, 31 October 2019

Time: 12h00

Venue: 51 Wale Street (Cnr Bree Street), Cape Town, 8001

There will be an opportunity for photographs and interviews.

