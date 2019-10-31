Botswana: Mthembu Heads to Botswana for Presidential Inauguration

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will head to Botswana on Friday to represent President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa at the Presidential inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Botswana's fifth President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Gaborone.

Masisi was declared the President-elect after his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), won the general election held on 23 October 2019.

Following the announcement of Masisi's victory, President Ramaphosa congratulated him and reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to work closely with Botswana to realise the regional integration agenda in pursuit of Africa's prosperity.

South Africa and Botswana share strong political, economic and social relations, which were cemented during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

South Africa and Botswana conduct bilateral relations through the Bi-National Commission, which covers various areas of cooperation.

The President apologised for being unable to personally attend the inauguration due to already scheduled commitments.