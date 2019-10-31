Kenya: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Defiling His 13-Year-Old Sister-in-Law

31 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A man has been jailed for 20 years by a court in Rongo for defiling a minor who also happens to be his relative.

The prosecution told the court how Juma Musa defiled his 13 year old sister-in-law in an incident that happened on August 1,2019 in Awendo Migori county.

Rongo Law Court Resident Magistrate Raymond Langat found Musa guilty under Section 215 of the Sexual Offenses Act.

"Medical evidence, circumstantial evidence and the oral testimonies from seven witnesses before court cannot be challenged by the convict hence the court has been convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty," the magistrate ruled.

The magistrate further said the sentence should serve as a lesson to anyone else with the same intentions of defiling a minor.

The convicted man has been granted 14 days to appeal the judgement.

