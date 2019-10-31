Rwanda Governance Board Launches the Rwanda Governance Scorecard 6th Edition

press release

Thursday, 31 October 2019 - Rwanda Governance Board launched the Rwanda Governance Scorecard (RGS) 6th Edition. The Scorecard is an annual publication that measures the state of Governance in Rwanda.

The RGS 6th Edition is built on eight pillars. Security, and safety comes lead with 94.29%. The pillar of Political rights and civil liberties is ranked 2nd with overall performance of 85.17%. Rule of law among best performing pillars, ranking 3rd with overall performance of 84.70%.

Rwanda continues to make commendable efforts in fighting corruption with the pillar ranked 4th with 84.28%. Economic and corporate governance ranked 5th with 76.43%, Service delivery scored 70.54%, participation and inclusiveness ranked 6th with 73.00% while investing Human and social capital ranked least with 68.53%. These pillars are composed of 36 indicators and 130 variables.

In the previous editions of RGS, the pillar of security and safety consistently maintained the lead while the quality of service delivery kept the least standing. Moreover, the rule of law had proved to be the most improving pillar over the years.

The RGS uses multiple sources based on International frameworks, International indices, and Home-grown indicators. It is also reviewed by recognized reviewers to ensure that it meets international standards.

"The Rwanda Governance Scorecard remains an important tool that helps to pursue the country's strategic choice of being accountable to our serves. It regularly gives a picture of how as a country we are performing against the targets of NST1and other strategic goals that the country has set." underlines Dr. Kaitesi Usta, The Chief Executive Officer of RGB.

Since its inception in 2010, RGS has become a national governance index that evidently informs the policymaking process. It was created to offer a research-based policy tool to accurately gauge the status and trends of the most important aspects of governance in the country.