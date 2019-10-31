Gambia: The Gambia's Human Rights Record to Be Reviewed By Universal Periodic Review

31 October 2019
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Geneva — The Gambia is one of the 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 4 to 15 November. The Gambia's first and second UPR reviews took place in February 2010 and October 2014, respectively.

The documents on which the reviews are based are: 1) national report - information provided by the State under review; 2) information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities; 3) information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations and civil society groups.

The three reports serving as the basis for the review of the Gambia on 5 November can be found here.

Location: Room 20, Palais des Nations, Geneva

Time and date: 09.00 - 12.30, Tuesday, 5 November (Geneva time, GMT +2 hour)

The UPR is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member States have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. During the third UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country.

The delegation of the Gambia will be headed by Mr. Abubacarr M. Tambadou, Honourable Attorney General & Minister of Justice.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs ("troika") for the review of the Gambia are: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Argentina and Italy.

The webcast of the session will be at http://webtv.un.org

The list of speakers and all available statements to be delivered during the review of the Gambia will be posted on the UPR Extranet.

The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to the Gambia at 16.00 on 8 November. The State under review may wish to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during their review. The recommendations will be shared with the media on this day in advance.

