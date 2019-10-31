Uganda: Use PPPs to Grow Agricultural Sector Funding, Says FAO Boss

Uganda must use public-private-partnerships (PPP) as a spring board to improve funding in agriculture, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) country representative.

Speaking on the sidelines of a high level consultative meeting in Kampala, Mr Antonio Querido, described PPPs as a win-win for both government and the private sector.

"This is something FAO will like to promote. It will be looking at partnership in priority commodities, but importantly looking to improve production and productivity in livestock, forestry and fisheries," he said.

In a bid to improve funding and investment in agriculture, he argued, there must be a deliberate plan by government to attract and tap into resources which are at the disposal of non-state actors such as the private sector players and the development partners. This, according to some analysts, will be a sustainable avenue to buttress government's limited resources and expertise to key sectors of the economy.

Experts have argued that PPPs should be promoted as a mechanism to pool resources, reduce risk, improve productivity and drive growth in the agriculture and food sectors.

A number of African countries including Uganda, have been experimenting with PPPs, with a view to promote collaboration between government and private sector across the agricultural sector value chain.

This is being fronted by the African Union Commission, with the backing of FAO, as a channel that should pave way for the fulfillment of the Malabo Declaration, a commitment Uganda among other African countries, made to improve funding in agriculture and livelihoods of the majority of the people depending on the sector.

Mr Mark Fynn Kofi, the African Union Commission agribusiness advisor, said during the meeting that partnerships will be hinged more in areas of agro-processing, value chain support and ultimate realisation of Malabo declaration which seeks to increase sector funding. The declaration seeks to improve agricultural budgeting to at least 10 per cent.