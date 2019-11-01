Tanzania: Feud Deepens Between Musicians Diamond, Alikiba

Dar es Salaam — A war of words ensued on Wednesday October 30 between Tanzanian star musicians Diamond Platnumz and AliKiba, signaling a deepening feud of two of the biggest artistes in Bongo Flava industry.

The development arose after Diamond hinted to journalists during a press conference that "there is no need for squabbles, and that AliKiba can perform at the upcoming Wasafi Festival in Dar es Salaam" as he attempted to respond to a question from the press over whether he had invited AliKiba to his Wasafi Festival.

Diamond's response prompted an Instagram post from his longtime nemesis AliKiba, who said; "I don't entertain below standard arguments. You stole my pencil and now you are pretending to help me search for it. Men speak only once... I don't want to expose you, because if I do so, no one will come to your festival, let's end here. All the best in your festival," wrote AliKiba, who ended the post by tagging Diamond (@diamondPlatnumz).

AliKiba declined to explain further when approached by Mwananchi newspaper over the comments on his Instagram post.

It was after Diamond's nascent rise to Bongo Flava superstardorm 10 years ago, when the two started feuding. Speculations are still ajar over the root cause of this beef which has become one of the longest in recent memory in East Africa.

With Ali having self-proclaimed to be the 'King' of Bongo Flava by assuming the name 'King Kiba' and Diamond claiming the mantle as the biggest artiste in Tanzania with his alias 'Simba', the two failed to see eye to eye in a longstanding rivalry since the Salome hitmaker made a breakthrough in the East African showbiz.

At one moment, Ali Kiba disclosed that he fell out with Diamond, saying he [Diamond] had disrespected him.

In 2017 the bitter rivalry had reached boiling point, with Diamond Platnumz and his WCB crew ganging up on AliKiba in an effort to silence his then released track 'Seduce Me' by releasing their own song titled 'Zilipendwa' which featured the whole Wasafi crew with artistes such as Harmonize, Lava Lava, Rich Mavoko, Mbosso and Diamond Platnumz. (Harmonize and Mavoko have since left the crew).

2018 was a silent year in this much touted rivalry, however, this recent exchange of words between AliKiba and Diamond seems to have awakened old demons and now the feud has once again been reignited.