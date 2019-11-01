Kenya: Mercy Masika, Edith Gor Drop New Sister-Sister Collabo

After a long hiatus, the dynamic sister duo of Mercy Masika and Edith Gor have released a brand new collabo.

The new single Found in Grace, is the sound track of the Kenyan movie Lost In Time.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mercy said it was getting back to the studio with her sister.

SOUND TRACK

"We joked a lot, but thank God we got it done. The song was a little challenging, because it is different from what I am used to doing, but with Edith at my side we hacked it," she said.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Edith said that it was exciting to do a sound track for a film that address a relevant issue in the society.

"Reuniting with Mercy in the studio was also very exciting, her first three albums were done by the family, so I backed her up and did collabos with her about 15 years ago. We also used to sing together in primary school so this project brought back some good old memories," she said.

Although Mercy is one of the biggest names in Kenyan gospel, not much is known about her background and the role that her family - especially her sister - played in shaping her career.

BREAKTHROUGH

The pair grew up singing together, long before Mercy got her breakthrough. However, they haven't done anything together recently.

"Well, we have recorded with Edith most of my childhood and beyond being my best friend she contributed so much to my artistry," Masika told Nairobi News.

Launched last week at a colourful event at the Anga Cinema, the movie Lost In Time has continued to receive rave reviews from fans and movie makers alike.

Addressing the times we live in, the movie tackles the often unspoken issue of mental health and calls on people to speak up and find help.

The new film was fully shot in Kenya and it took two years for the production team to finish the whole project.