Tanzania: BBA Winner Idris Sultan in Trouble for This Dope Magufuli Photoshop

31 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzanian comedian and the winner of the 9th Big Brother Africa-Hotshots edition Idris Sultan has been ordered to present himself to the police after he posted an altered photo of Tanzania President John Magufuli.

Idris swapped heads with President Magufuli and posted the pictures on his social media pages as he wished him a happy birthday.

"‪Kwa siku moja tukabadilishana kazi ili a-enjoy birthday yake kwa amani 😂🙌🏽," Idris posted.

According to The Citizen, immediately the picture went viral, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda ordered Idris to report to any police station near him.

"Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha police uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako. @idrissultan," he said.

Tanzania's Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hamis Kigwangalla has, however, criticized the move by the regional boss and promised to pay Sultan's bail if he is arrested.

The Minister said the comedian only showed love to his President on his birthday.

"Nimeambiwa kuna msanii wa vichekesho anatafutwa na polisi, akikamatwa mniambie, nitajitolea mwanasheria wa kwenda kumuwekea dhamana na kumtetea. Rais wetu ni mtu wa watu na imejidhihirisha kwa jinsi wananchi walivyojitolea kumuombea dua siku ya kuzaliwa kwake! Wameonesha upendo," Kigwangala tweeted.

Idris has not pulled down the picture.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.