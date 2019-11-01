Kenya: 'Go Hard or Go Home' - Jepkosgei Primed for Marathon Debut

1 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

World Half Marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei will on Sunday make her debut in the full distance.

Jepkosgei will race in the New York Marathon in USA, one of the biggest road races in the world.

Jepkosgei clocked the fastest time in half marathon for women (but paced by men) in October 2017 at Valencia Half Marathon winning in 1 hour four minutes and 51 seconds.

The athlete told Nation Sport that she had been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County and Ngong, Kajiado County to familiarise herself with the chilly conditions anticipated in New York.

Jepkosgei believes she has done good preparations and she will be venturing into the long distance race in style.

"It's my first marathon race and I believe I have done good training for the last four months. I will be running my race and I don't want to promise anything for now but a good race," said Jepkosgei.

She said she expected to finish the race strongly.

GOOD PREPARATION

"My training was good and I had to train in Iten and sometimes I would join my training mate from KDF in Ngong. It was a good preparation and what remains is to implement what I have trained for in New York," said Jepkosgei before flying out for the US on Tuesday night.

Jepkosgei was scheduled to run her first 42km race in the Hamburg Marathon in April but withdrew at the last minute citing injury.

She participated in the New York City Half Marathon in March winning the race in 1:10:07 ahead of compatriot Mary Ngugi Wacera who clocked 1:11:07 while Ethiopia's Buze Diriba finished third in 1:11:07.

She was later named as one of the pacemakers for the London Marathon women's race where a world record attempt played out.

"I paced for London Marathon in April and dropped out after 30km. That also gave me good experience in the race and I now I know what to do on Sunday," she said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.